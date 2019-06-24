Xeni Gwet’in riders bound for 2019 Williams Lake Stampede

Youth Wagon Trip expected to arrive in Williams Lake Thursday for start of rodeo

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua drives one of the wagons during the 2019 Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip. Gailene William photos

Four horse and wagon teams and more than 40 outriders are on their way to Williams Lake for the Stampede.

This trip marks the 11th year for the Youth Wagon Trip, started by Chief Jimmy Lulua as a way to get the Xeni Gwet’in youth to stay connected to horses and the land.

Roy and Gwen Mulvahill have also been with group since the start, providing some of the wagons.

The eight-day journey left the scenic shores of Konni Lake on Thursday, June 20 and is slated to arrive at the Williams Lake Stampede on Thursday, June 27 for the first day of the rodeo for the grand entry.

Gailene William said the group went as far as Big Creek Camp, camping there for two nights with a rest day on Sunday.

She said children are not allowed to play with electronic devices on the trip and she has enjoyed watching Chief Jimmy play soccer for hours with the children during stops.

Camp locations are as follows:

• June 20 – leave Konni Lake at 9 a.m. and arrive at 50-kilometre mark Nemiah Road

• June 21 – 50 kilometre to 19.5 kilometre (gravel pit)

• June 22 – 19.5 kilometre (gravel pit) to Big Creek Hall

• June 23 – rest day at Big Creek

• June 24 – Big Creek to Sugarcane Jacks

• June 25 – Sugarcane Jacks to Farwell Canyon

• June 26 – Farwell Canyon to Meldrum Creek Campsite at the top of Sheep Creek (lunch to be served by Toosey at gas station)

• June 27 – Meldrum Creek Campsite to Williams lake Stampede Grand Entry; arrival at 6:15 p.m.

Motorists in the area are reminded to slow down and drive slowly when passing the wagon train.

