Xat’súll- Cmetém Walk/Run Group participates in Vancouver Sun Run 2022

The B.C. Interior group has been going to the event for many years

Loretta Williams and her sister Crystal Williams participate in the Vancouver Sun Run held Sunday, April 24 in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)

An enthusiastic Xat’súll- Cmetém Walk/Run Group has been bringing Soda Creek members to the Vancouver Sun Run for many years.

ISPARC (Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council), Xat’súll First Nation (formerly known as Soda Creek Band) and the Three Corners Health Services Society are sponsors.

The group also does fundraising, said Loretta Williams who was part of the group for the first time and participated in the Sun Run on April 14, 2022.

“I probably never would have done it if it wasn’t for the group. I would like to thank them for including me and bringing me along on their journey. I truly appreciate it,” Williams said.

The program involves 13 weeks of training where participants walk or run three times a week, with a set amount of walking and or running each week to condition the body for the 10 km event in Vancouver, and Williams said the training was well worth it.

“We had so much fun meeting every Sunday for our group walk, we then had to walk on our own a couple of times throughout the week,” she said.

“My sister Crystal Williams and I kept each other motivated throughout the duration of the training.”

Former Xat’súll Chief Donna Dixon leads the group, and through it promotes active living.

There are so many benefits such as a sense of wellness, confidence building and an accomplishment when it is completed, Williams noted.

“Being that positive role model shows that anything is possible.”

It is always great to set goals, she added.

“Whether they are big or small we need to celebrate successes. Now onto the next goal.”

Each year the Sun Run raises money for the BC Cancer Foundation and this year more than 23,000 people participated. It was the first in-person event since 2019.

