World Religion Day an inclusive, well-attended offering

World Religion Day in Williams Lake proved to be an informative, respectful and focused afternoon as roughly 60 residents filled the Central Cariboo Arts Centre in celebration.

“This day is about building bridges and breaking barriers,” said one of the event’s organizers and speaker, Georgia Lesley. “Today we’re celebrating all religions, and the unification of our planet.”

Representatives from Williams Lake’s Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, First Nations and Baha’i communities spoke for several minutes reflecting on how they live their faiths, while guests seating in a circle listened intently.

“The event was informative, respectful and focused on commonalities within diverse religions and beliefs, and building bridges between them,” Lesley said.

World Religion Day was introduced in the 1950s

World Religion Day was introduced in the 1950s and, she said, in that 70 years from its inception it really has taken on a life of its own.

“It’s celebrated on the third week of January everywhere, and what better time than now with the world in such crisis to come together,” she said.

Donavon Reierson, another of the event’s organizers, said he was blown away by the turnout.

“It was fabulous,” he said. “Last year’s turnout was decent. But this year was quite wonderful.”


