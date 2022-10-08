Woodland Jewellers in Williams Lake annual fundraising raffle

Since 2009 this family business has helped raise funds towards equipment at CMH

Woodland Jewellers will be donating another one-of-a-kind designer piece to raise funds for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in October.

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will present the 2022 ticket raffle which is being done in celebration of Woodland Jewellers Ltd. 89th Anniversary.

This year’s piece is a ring with fancy natural pink, green and yellow-coloured marquise diamonds accented with white diamonds in a hand fabricated platinum band.

The gems were a matched set which had been purchased from Australia a while ago, but Geoff Bourdon, the jewelry designer and maker, said he had been thinking of design ideas since he got the “beautifully matched set.”

He is calling the design “Seasons” as the colours of the diamonds in pink, green, yellow and white represent all the colours of the seasons adding the pink diamond is a very rare gem. The design showcases the diamonds in a leaf-shaped setting.

This year’s ring is valued at $7,800.

Bourdon is the fourth-generation at the helm of this local family-owned business.

“It’s an honour and a privilege — and a responsibility,” said Bourdon, of operating such a long-standing family business.

The store opened back in 1933 in Williams Lake and while it has changed location, the family has kept the business going despite starting out during the Great Depression and then Geoff taking over the business just before everything shut down due to Covid.

While Bourdon said he initially resisted becoming involved in the family business, he later went to school for jewelry repair, where he became excited about making jewelry.

In 2009 they started the raffle to raise funds for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital and have raised $137,500 over the years.

Only 600 tickets are printed. Tickets are $20 each and go on sale from Oct. 7 until Nov. 5, 2022 and will be available to purchase at Woodland Jewellers.

All proceeds are used to acquire and purchase equipment at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party” hospital gala at Sacred Heart Hall (455 Pigeon Ave., Williams Lake, BC).

You do not need to be present to win.

The grand prize may be viewed at Woodland Jewellers, 150 Oliver Street, Williams Lake, which can be contacted at 250-392-5423.

Winners consent to the release of their names by the licensee. Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older.

Know your limit. Play within it. BC Gaming Licence #136030.

