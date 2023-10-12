Woodland Jewellers celebrates 90 years in Williams Lake

Woodland Jewellers Ltd has been a family-owned and operated business in Williams Lake since 1933. Pictured above are third and fourth generation past and current owners; Cindy Watt, Geoff Bourdon, Kendal Bourdon and Brenda Bourdon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kendal Bourdon stands beside a display case showing the many door prizes to be won as part of Woodland Jewellers’ 90th anniversary celebration. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It goes without saying that Woodland Jewellers knows how to celebrate, having been a part of special moments in the lives of their customers for the past 90 years in Williams Lake.

“It’s kind of wild,” fourth generation owner Geoff Bourdon said of the longevity of the business, which is marking 90 years in the lakecity this week. “I’m a blink in those years.”

Geoff has been at Woodland Jewellers for the past 17 years, three of those as owner along with his wife Kendal.

“What stands out to me is how many gifts have been given from the store, how many rings are on fingers from the store. In doing repairs I get to see a lot of them when they come back 50 years later. It’s humbling and I’m proud to participate in that step of the piece of jewelry’s life.”

Geoff’s mom, Brenda, and aunt, Cindy, retired from the store in 2020.

Their grandfather, E.G. Tony Woodland, opened a watchmaker’s bench in Mackenzie’s store in 1933 to start the business. Their father, Ralph, owned the business after him.

“He and grandpa built 83 Oliver Street. That was the store until ‘73 when they opened here,” said Cindy at their 150 Oliver Street location.

Cindy and Brenda stopped by the store Thursday, Oct. 12, and reminisced a bit about the store.

“It’s like it was our sibling,” Cindy said.

“It was just part of our life,”added Brenda. “We were lucky because in this industry we get to help people celebrate the special occasions of their life.That’s a pretty special thing to be able to help people with.”

“It is a privilege,” added Cindy

Geoff said with the age of the business, comes a responsibility to the community.

Woodland Jewellers has met their commitment to the community and then some through their ongoing efforts to the support the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual gala fundraiser. Bourdon has been creating a piece of jewelry to raffle ever year since 2009, raising about $150,000 for the hospital.

As part of their 90th anniversary the store has nine beautiful prizes (think gold and diamonds) to give away to customers who spend $100 or more in the store. The draw for those will be on Saturday, Oct. 14. There are also sales.

“We wanted to celebrate our customers.” said Kendal.

Geoff also expressed his gratitude for the community’s support.

“Thank you to the community and everyone who shops with us so our business can continue to exist in the community.”

BusinessWilliams Lake