The event goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Women's Contact Society will be hosting a free clothing store Tuesday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at its Kidscare Daycare Cetnre at 1115 Western Avenue.

The Women’s Contact Society has received so many donations that it is hosting a free clothing store Tuesday, July 27 at its Kidscare Daycare in the 1115 of Western Avenue.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. the pop-up clothing store will be open in the parking lot with women’s and children’s clothing to give away.



Williams Lake