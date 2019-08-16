The Williams Lake Indian Band unveiled a new sculpture outside its new office building in downtown Williams Lake this summer. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

WLIB receives a federal grant for new Stampede display

As of 2019, is has been 100 years since the first Williams Lake Stampede

The Williams Lake Indian Band will receive a federal grant to help commemorate 100 years of the Williams Lake Stampede.

This move was announced by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, that the Government of Canada will provide $95,000 to the WLIB to support the creation of a commemorative stampede display.

Read More: WLIB unveils a new statue of Chief William

The WLIB or T’exelc First Nation is a member of the larger Secwepemc (Shuswap) Nation in central British Columbia and has been an active member and partner within the greater Williams Lake business and social communities.

This planned display will commemorate the inaugural Williams Lake Stampede, first held in 1919. By introducing newcomers and visitors from beyond the Cariboo to forgotten or unknown elements of the Stampede, this display will aim to showcase and strengthen this century-old local legacy.

As the first organized, large-scale event for members of Williams Lake and beyond, the Williams Lake Stampede has been recognized by the government as a significant celebration for the Cariboo region. It’s 1919 debut also coincided with the construction of the Pacific Eastern Railway through Williams Lake which represented a period of growth that ultimately led to the lakecity becoming a regional hub for the entire Cariboo.

Read More: Williams Lake Stampede named one of the top 10 rodeos by USA Today readers

The funds, which are provided through the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, will help create a space for heritage displays and art exhibits incorporating elements from both local Indigenous and settler populations.


