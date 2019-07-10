WLIB celebrates opening of new Elders building

The building was constructed in partnership with Thompson Rivers University WIlliams Lake Campus

Williams Lake Indian Band elders held the grand opening of their beautiful new Elders building on Monday, July 8.

A long-awaited day for the elders, this building allows them to have their very own space to hold their monthly meetings, do crafts, and have group meals all together.

They were joined by Elders and community members from Canoe Creek and Dog Creek. Along with Councillors Rick Gilbert, Joanne Moise, Andrew Meshue and Shawna Philbrick. Unfortunately, Chief Willie Sellars was away on business and sent his regrets that he couldn’t be there.

Virginia Gilbert smudged the building and the grounds, Rick Gilbert gave opening comments and cut the red ribbon. After Virginia Gilbert, Linda Narcisse, Millie Emille and Kiddo Alphonse drummed and sang the guests into the building where they shared lunch, a cake, and some good conversation.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all who were involved in making this happen, but especially to the partnership with Thompson Rivers University, Chief and Council, Administration, and our Housing Department. This building will be enjoyed for many years and by many Elders.

Read more: WLIB getting new elders centre

Carla Berkelaar is a community support worker for the WLIB

 

Williams Lake Indian Band councillors and elders, along with visitors from Canoe Creek and Dog Creek celebrated the opening of a new Elders building at Sugar Cane. Shawna Philbrick photo

