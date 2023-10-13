WLFN pumpkin patch underway in Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 13

Alaina Nicholson, 6, and her brother Wyatt Nicholson, 4, show off the the pumpkins they chose at the Second Annual Williams Lake First Nation Pumpkin Patch Friday, Oct. 13 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Alaina Nicholson, 6, and her brother Wyatt Nicholson, 4, show off the the pumpkins they chose at the Second Annual Williams Lake First Nation Pumpkin Patch Friday, Oct. 13 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
There are 100s of pumpkins lining the ground at the former Poplar Glade site as the Williams Lake FIrst Nations Pumpkin Patch is underway Friday, Oct. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)There are 100s of pumpkins lining the ground at the former Poplar Glade site as the Williams Lake FIrst Nations Pumpkin Patch is underway Friday, Oct. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The second annual Williams Lake First Nation Pumpkin Patch is underway Friday, Oct. 13 in Williams Lake the the former Poplar Glade School site on Eleventh Avenue.

Organizers said they brought in 700 pumpkins to choose from and the event will continue until 7 p.m.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars could not hide a huge smile as he watched children taking turns on the nearby bouncy castles.

“We could have brought in another one,” he said.

Sellars praised the efforts of those who pulled the event together.

“I think we continue to hold up our team at WLFN for putting these events on,” he said. “Hats off to WLFN. We continue to embrace reconciliation and what it means for our community and ways to bring everyone together in a good way.”

Aside from pumpkins and bouncy castles there are hot dogs to roast and S’mores to roast and a photographer on site.

Entrance is by donation. Pumpkins are $5 a piece.

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

First NationsHalloweenWilliams Lake

Previous story
Upcoming events in, around Williams Lake

Just Posted

Woodland Jewellers Ltd has been a family-owned and operated business in Williams Lake since 1933. Pictured above are third and fourth generation past and current owners; Cindy Watt, Geoff Bourdon, Kendal Bourdon and Brenda Bourdon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Woodland Jewellers celebrates 90 years in Williams Lake

The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Young athletes take over Boitanio Park for annual cross country run

Alaina Nicholson, 6, and her brother Wyatt Nicholson, 4, show off the the pumpkins they chose at the Second Annual Williams Lake First Nation Pumpkin Patch Friday, Oct. 13 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN pumpkin patch underway in Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 13

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Upcoming events in, around Williams Lake