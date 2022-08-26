WLFN hosting block party at community ball diamond Friday Aug. 26

Williams Lake First Nation is hosting a block party Friday, Aug. 26 at the Byron Louie Memorial Park in Sugar Cane and everyone is welcome.
There will be a bouncy castle, dunk tank, mini market, food trucks, air brush tattoos, photo booth, cotton candy, live music from Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls and much more.
The party will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..
Everything is free except the concession stand and food.
The park is the community’s ball diamond.
monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
