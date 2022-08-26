Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls will be performing at the Williams Lake First Nation block party at the Byron Louie Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls will be performing at the Williams Lake First Nation block party at the Byron Louie Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WLFN hosting block party at community ball diamond Friday Aug. 26

The event is open to everyone

Williams Lake First Nation is hosting a block party Friday, Aug. 26 at the Byron Louie Memorial Park in Sugar Cane and everyone is welcome.

There will be a bouncy castle, dunk tank, mini market, food trucks, air brush tattoos, photo booth, cotton candy, live music from Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls and much more.

The party will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Everything is free except the concession stand and food.

The park is the community’s ball diamond.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Williams Lake Studio Theatre to host yard sale Sept. 24

Just Posted

On Birch Avenue a sudden shower started early Friday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada earlier today for the Cariboo. (Environment Canada)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo region

Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls will be performing at the Williams Lake First Nation block party at the Byron Louie Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WLFN hosting block party at community ball diamond Friday Aug. 26

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Surplus costumes will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale on Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre to host yard sale Sept. 24