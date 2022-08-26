WLFN hosting block party at community ball diamond Friday Aug. 26

The event is open to everyone

Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls will be performing at the Williams Lake First Nation block party at the Byron Louie Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Williams Lake First Nation is hosting a block party Friday, Aug. 26 at the Byron Louie Memorial Park in Sugar Cane and everyone is welcome.

There will be a bouncy castle, dunk tank, mini market, food trucks, air brush tattoos, photo booth, cotton candy, live music from Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls and much more.

The party will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Everything is free except the concession stand and food.

The park is the community’s ball diamond.



