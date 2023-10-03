Witches fly across windy Williams Lake for paddle on Oct. 1

A breeze was blowing as witches pushed off from the shoreline to paddle out

Peyton Hodgkin, right, pushing off from shore to hit the water for the Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Creepy witches coalesced once again on Williams Lake on the first Sunday in October for what was the second annual Witches on Williams Lake Paddle.

The sun came out as the flotilla of watercraft piloted by witches took to the murky waters of Williams Lake, with cackles audible from shore.

Organized by SUP in the Puddle, a stand up paddleboard (SUP) community group founded by Natalie Swift, the event attracted around 30 paddlers on SUPs and kayaks, with prizes for costumes, board or kayak decor and characteristics such as cackling and creepiness. It all began with a briefing onshore going over route and safety.

While the afternoon had been cool and overcast, the sun came out just as the witches prepared to launch onto the lake after 5 p.m., and it was a short but lively paddle out for a photo op. A breeze helped keep the paddle short and sweet, with prizes awarded after by judges and some prizes drawn for.

Janet Thompson having fun at the Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ava Veenkamp, left, and Ashley Rowat, right, return to shore from the Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ava Veenkamp, left, and Ashley Rowat, were enjoying getting out on the water for a quick spell at the Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Alexis Hodgkin comes in to shore from the Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Peyton Hodgkin makes it back to shore from the Alexis Hodgkin comes in to shore from the Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Petyon Hodgkin comes in to shore from the Witches on Williams Lake Paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Witches on Williams Lake event with the SUP in the Puddle paddle event Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Josee Lahaie and Isabelle Whittingham were paddling out for a spell on Williams Lake with the SUP in the Puddle paddle event Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Josee Lahaie and Isabelle Whittingham were paddling out for a spell on Williams Lake with the SUP in the Puddle paddle event Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Josee Lahaie and Isabelle Whittingham were paddling out for a spell on Williams Lake with the SUP in the Puddle paddle event Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spooky sisters Alexis Hodgkin, from left, and Peyton Hodgkin, were ready to launch their watercraft for the Witches on Williams Lake second annual paddle on Oct. 1. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)