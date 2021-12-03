Winter Lights Festival set to light up downtown Williams Lake

Williams Lake residents looking for holiday-themed activities should head downtown on Dec. 4 for the 2021 Winter Lights Festival.

The fun and festive event, organized by the Downtown Williams Lake BIA, will be a great chance for parents to shop while the kids get crafty.

Businesses and organizations downtown in the lakecity will have the city’s core jam-packed with fun, family-friendly crafts on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. with some great opportunities to kick start your homemade gift offerings or up your tree game.

Decorate an ornament at Poppy Home, tour cardboard town at Laketown Furnishings, make your own eco-friendly wrapping paper and ornament at FullFILL, make an ornament at Ibea’s Quilting, build a snowman at New Horizons Society, decorate (and eat) a cookie at the credit union, enjoy a hot drink and make another ornament at the Cariboo Community Church, get photos with Santa at the Realm of Toys and decorate another ornament at Lo’s Florist.

If you can pack even some of that in, it should get you well on your way to banishing the Grinch for another COVID Christmas, and then you can head down to watch as folks gather before they light the Christmas Tree from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy will have a Story Walk set up and there will be cookies, caroling and hot drinks to enjoy. The spirit of giving will go both ways, with an opportunity to give non-perishable food donations for the Women’s Contact Society, and donations of toques, mitts, socks, mittens, and other winter warmers for The Giving Tree Project by the Community Arts Council and Downtown Williams Lake.

