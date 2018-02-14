Photo submitted Skiers take to the trails during the Wells’ International Gourmet Tour, skiing down the elaborate trail network staggered with a variety of international meals along the way. This year’s ski will take place Feb. 17. To register, visit www.wellstrails.ca.

Winter adventure, food and art guidance in Wells

International Gourmet Ski Tour in Wells this weekend

People looking to brave the winter roads and head out of town for a snowy get-away are invited to Wells this weekend for the Wells International Gourmet Ski Tour.

Cross-country skiers strap on their skis and take to the trails around Wells in a non-competitive ski tour on the groomed trail system on their way to locations and hideaways filled with tasty treats.

As they ski across Moose Island Meadow and onto the slopes of Cornish Mountain, participants can enjoy the international cuisine repaired by volunteers along the way.

The event is a fundraiser that supports the winter and summer trail system. This year’s money will go to help finish the development of significant high-snowfall extensions to the network.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Gourmet Ski will start behind the Bear’s Paw Cafe in Wells, and will end across the Camel Drive at the Jack O Clubs General Store and Pub. In between skiers can choose the easy route between international meals staggered along the trails, or take a more adventurous route with bonus treasures.

The event wraps up with an awards ceremony, raffle and costume contest.

Those who stay into the evening can enjoy a Mountain Film Festival hosted by the Wells and Area Trails Society. Short films and documentaries from both international cinematographers and outdoor enthusiasts will grace the screen started 7 p.m. at the Sunset Theatre for $15.

The Gourmet Ski event requires pre-registration and is often sold out. To register, and find out more, visit www.wellstrails.ca.

For others looking to head up to Wells, Island Mountain Arts presents the return of its winter guided residency led by Peter Corbett.

Corbett is one of B.C.’s leading plein air oil painters and will lead a guided residency designed to help visual artists explore their studio and the in-the-field practice.

Corbett runs the St. George gallery in Wells, and enjoys the opportunity to mentor, teach and share his talent with other artists.

The guided residency will run from March 17 to 22 and is still accepting students interested in working both in the studio and ‘en plein air.’

Registration fees include accommodation at the new Island Mountain Arts residency building, the Nest, and participating arts will be given access to large bright art studios, scheduled critiques, demonstrations and ongoing hands-on work with Corbett.

For registration and more information, visit support-imarts.com or call the office at 1-800-442-2788.

