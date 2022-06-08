Wind, Wings & Distractions art show opened at Station House Gallery in Williams Lake

Artist Anne Brown stands next to her painting of puffins at the Station House Gallery on June 2, 2022 for the opening night reception of the group show Wind, Wings & Distractions. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Station House Gallery volunteers and supporters Marilyn Dickson and Barry Dickson check out the show in the upper gallery during an opening night reception June 2 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A crowd turned out for an opening night reception at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake on June 2, 2022. Downstairs was a group show Wind, Wings & Distractions and upstairs was a solo show by artist Margarita Hobbes titled Pagkabata. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Art Society show Wind, Wings & Distractions opened on Thursday, June 2 at the Station House Gallery to a full house.

The Tribune was there early, and already the gallery was busy with artists and art enthusiasts.

It was the 77th show and sale at the gallery and many of the local artists were on hand to welcome patrons and talk about the show.

There were works in the lower gallery by society artists Linda Bachman, Anne Brown, Michael Bruce, Lynn Capling, Dwayne Davis, Barb Fraleigh, Trish Fushtey, Dean Jeffries, Georgia Lesley, Lynne Rodier, Shirley O’Connor, Sandra Stokes and Gladys Wheatley.

The walls of the gallery were packed with a range of pieces — a broad range of styles as well as subjects, but all somehow relating to the show title, whether showing the power of wind depicting a bird.

Anne Brown, who describes herself as a new artist, had a painting of puffins in the show, a small marine bird associated with the East Coast. Brown had enjoyed viewing the puffins during a trip to Newfoundland.

In the Upper Gallery was a series by Filipino-Canadian artist Margarita Hobbes.

The multidiciplinary artist lives in Coquitlam, B.C. and the pieces in her show were reflections from her childhool in the tropics.

Titled Pagkabata, which means childhood in the language Tagalong, the series mixed-media paintings were meant to provide “a glimpse into the life of a young child in the tropics circa the 1970s.”

Small glossy abstract paintings on wood panels evoke a range of emotions with colour and shape.

Gallery patrons at the opening got to enjoy snacks, wine or punch and an artists talk.

The show will be up until June 25 and the gallery is open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Admission to the gallery is always free.

