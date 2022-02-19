Williams Lake’s Station House Gallery hosts group art show until Feb. 26

Tiffany Jorgensen, one of the artists from Cariboo Art Beat, featured in the Station House Gallery show on now, Better Together, poses next to her favourite work in the show, What the F is Happening. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Two of the paintings by Cariboo Art Beat artists, one by Tiffany Jorgenson, left and one by Sarah Sigurdson, on display as part of the Station House Gallery show Better Together. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A series called Love Letter to Cariboo Women by Cariboo Art Beat artist Sarah Sigurdson, is part of the Station House Gallery show Better Together. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Three paintings by Cariboo Art Beat artist Brittany Murphy depict landscapes of the Cariboo area and are part of the group show up now at the Station House Gallery until Feb. 26. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brittany Murphy painted three smaller pieces featuring landscapes from British Columbia. Two of the paintings depict the Sooke Potholes, a favourite destination for many Vancouver Island visitors. The paintings are part of the show Better Together, featuring works by Murphy and her two business partners: Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Patrons of the Station House Gallery enjoy some of the art at the opening of Better Together, the group show up until Feb. 26 featuring three local artists and business partners. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

“Better Together” is how three Cariboo artists see themselves, and their art.

“We paint every day and get to hang out together, it’s like the greatest thing ever,” said Sarah Sigurdson, one of the artists of Cariboo Art Beat, a local art studio collaboration she and two other artists started.

Their group art show, titled Better Together, opened at the Station House Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 10, and features works created in the past two years by the three artists, friends and business partners Tiffany Jorgensen, Brittany Murphy and Sigurdson.

“Our show really reflects who we are and the last couple of years, where they have taken us,” said Sigurdson. “Our styles have changed … you’ll see a really diverse show.”

“If we have anything to take from the last few years, that’s definitely a lesson,”she explained.

“We just have very different perceptions on a lot of things and we bounce ideas off each other and get excited, vocalize it and go from there,” added fellow artist Jorgensen. “You can see that come through in our pieces.”

One of Jorgensen’s favourite pieces she produced for the show is called What the F is Happening, which she said incorporates some of the anger she was feeling when she painted it and her dismay at how people see each other as doing the wrong thing because they don’t think the same way as they do.

“I love painting surrealism,” she explained.

The three artists of Cariboo Art Beat have been prominent artists in the area over recent years, offering workshops and working together to bring more art to the Cariboo.

Read more: Youth-led Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin mural unveiled in Williams Lake

The group bid on and were successful in creating some murals at the swimming pool, the ice rink, and some very visible outdoor murals on Third and Fourth Avenues in downtown Williams Lake.

The show will be up at the Station House Gallery until Feb. 26, open hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Former Station House resident featured in new Williams Lake mural



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Artart exhibitArtist ExhibitArts and cultureWilliams Lake