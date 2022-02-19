Williams Lake’s Station House Gallery hosts group art show until Feb. 26

“Better Together” is how three Cariboo artists see themselves, and their art.
“We paint every day and get to hang out together, it’s like the greatest thing ever,” said Sarah Sigurdson, one of the artists of Cariboo Art Beat, a local art studio collaboration she and two other artists started.
Their group art show, titled Better Together, opened at the Station House Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 10, and features works created in the past two years by the three artists, friends and business partners Tiffany Jorgensen, Brittany Murphy and Sigurdson.
“Our show really reflects who we are and the last couple of years, where they have taken us,” said Sigurdson. “Our styles have changed … you’ll see a really diverse show.”
“If we have anything to take from the last few years, that’s definitely a lesson,”she explained.
“We just have very different perceptions on a lot of things and we bounce ideas off each other and get excited, vocalize it and go from there,” added fellow artist Jorgensen. “You can see that come through in our pieces.”
One of Jorgensen’s favourite pieces she produced for the show is called What the F is Happening, which she said incorporates some of the anger she was feeling when she painted it and her dismay at how people see each other as doing the wrong thing because they don’t think the same way as they do.
“I love painting surrealism,” she explained.
The three artists of Cariboo Art Beat have been prominent artists in the area over recent years, offering workshops and working together to bring more art to the Cariboo.
The group bid on and were successful in creating some murals at the swimming pool, the ice rink, and some very visible outdoor murals on Third and Fourth Avenues in downtown Williams Lake.
The show will be up at the Station House Gallery until Feb. 26, open hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
