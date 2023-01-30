Williams Lake’s Performances in the Park concert series open for applications, sponsors

Dance in Common students Soraya Lothrup, left, Payton Armstong, Freya Pare and choreographer Macy Lanchbury do a hip-hop number during the July 14, 2022 Performances in the Park in Boitanio Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Community Arts Council (CAC) of Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS) said they are thrilled be building the 2023 performance season as applications are now open.

They said they were riding high after a successful return to Boitanio Park in 2022 of the outdoor free and family-friendly summer concert series, are now accepting applications for performances and sponsors.

They’re looking for dynamic performers or troupes looking to play this summer.

The event draws audience members each week to the park venue in the city centre.

Family-friendly acts are welcome to apply via the Central Cariboo Arts website. The call is open to performers of every type, including Indigenous and cultural performers, musicians, spoken word, dance, theatre, etc.

Additionally, the call for sponsors asks local businesses and organizations to contribute to the concert series, where hundreds gather each week to celebrate the arts and togetherness.

Steve Forseth, Cariboo Regional District Director from Area D states, “The Cariboo Regional District is pleased to support Performances in the Park for 2023. These concert series have always been well attended by both visitors and residents in the central Cariboo who’ve enjoyed the opportunity to experience live music outdoors.”

“Returning to open air community events was thrilling for the Community Arts Council last year,” adds Programs manager Venta Rutkauskas. “This event brings together multiple generations and people from all over the city. We’re so proud of the range of performance styles and our focus to keep centering Indigenous and People of Colour on the PiP stage.”

CCACS Executive Director, Melissa Normandin, says, “We are delighted for the return of Performances in the Park in 2023, and we truly value the importance this event has in the hearts and minds of our community and our municipal partners: the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake. With the excellent management of the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, we are thrilled to see this family event return to Boitanio Park this summer.”

This year, Performances will begin on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. and will continue each Thursday evening at the same time at the Gwen Ringwood Theatre in Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park until August 24, 2023.

For over a decade the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake have financially supported Performances in the Park.

For 2023, the city and CRD have renewed and enhanced their commitment to this event, said organizers.

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society will be presenting this event under the management of The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and their Programs Manager Venta Rutkauskas.

The concert series will feature two acts each week: one from 6 p.m. to 6:30p.m. and then from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.. All acts will be family-friendly.

Performances in the Park said they are grateful to the business community in Williams Lake for the financial and in-kind support they have provided.

Sponsorship opportunities for interested parties are now available.

Artist applications and sponsorship pledges can be downloaded or filled out online at https://www.centralcaribooarts.com/events-2/performances-in-the-park/

Deadline for artists to apply: March 15, 2023

Read more: Williams Lake reboots Performances in the Park for 2022

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live musicWilliams Lake