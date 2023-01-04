Gerardo Chaparro and Danielle Chaparro-Yonkin are proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Oliver was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:08 a.m., weighing five pounds 13 ounces. Oliver is a younger brother to Isabelle, 8. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake New Year’s Baby born Jan. 4 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Oliver Gerardo Chaparro-Yonkin arrived at 4:08 a.m.

Williams Lake’s first baby born in 2023 arrived Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4:08 a.m. in Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Oliver Gerardo Chaparro-Yonkin is the newborn son of Danielle Chaparro-Yonkin and father Gerardo Chaparro of Williams Lake.

He weighed five pounds and 13 ounces and has an older sister Isabelle, 8.


