Williams Lake New Year’s Baby born Jan. 4 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Oliver Gerardo Chaparro-Yonkin arrived at 4:08 a.m.

Williams Lake’s first baby born in 2023 arrived Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4:08 a.m. in Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Oliver Gerardo Chaparro-Yonkin is the newborn son of Danielle Chaparro-Yonkin and father Gerardo Chaparro of Williams Lake.

He weighed five pounds and 13 ounces and has an older sister Isabelle, 8.



