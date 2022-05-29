Williams Lake’s Maranatha Christian School creates student community

The Maranatha Christian School in Williams Lake is a faith-based private school which includes Grades K through 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pamela Skinner obviously loves where she works.

The new principal of Maranatha Christian School might be in her first year as the head of the school, but she started working there in 2012.

“I really like that at Maranatha it’s a community school,” she explains, of the small faith-based private school’s atmosphere.

“Everyone plays a role, everyone feels important.”

As we spoke, the school announcements came on, and as if to emphasize her words, a teacher’s birthday is recognized and students and staff are told: “When you see him in the hallway today, you make sure you say a big ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.”

Skinner goes on to describe school-wide games and activities to help develop leadership in older students and support the younger ones. She explains the homework club for all the kids and special activity days.

One student approaches her while the principal is leading the Tribune through the halls and asks for a private audience.

“Of course,” answers Skinner, making a plan to go find the student later for a meeting.

Everyone is welcome and everyone has to find faith through their own journey, Skinner says when asked about how the Christian faith is integrated into the curriculum.

Avery Johnston, in Grade 6 at the school, said she likes the Christian aspect of the school and its small size, and most of all, the people.

Bailey Riches, also in Grade 6, said she likes the fact the school is private and Christian and she knows people are trustworthy so she can feel safe.

While Maranatha used to include Grades K through 12, the combined impacts of Covid, the economy and the challenges in recruiting quality high school teachers meant the school decided after last year to “focus on providing good quality K to 9 education,” said Skinner.

One of the teachers the school would have had to replace was Skinner herself, who taught the high school math and science classes. With her moving up to vice-principal last year and principal this year, she would no longer be able to continue teaching all of the courses she used to.

The high school English and drama teacher also moved on.

Skinner herself also sees things from both sides of the desk, as both staff and a parent. Her own daughter now attends kindergarten in the school and she appreciates the extra support her daughter can have in a smaller class.

With some difficulty hearing, her daughter would not necessarily have qualified for extra support in the public system.

But with the combination of a smaller class and a teacher who does some basic sign language, Skinner doesn’t worry about her falling through the cracks.

“I’m actually quite pleased at how this year has gone for her,” she explained.

Smaller class sizes are a big advantage for the school, with both the Grades K/1 and the Grades 2/3 classes having 10 students each.

Grades 6 through 9 separate for some instruction, but are combined for electives and all together have just 22 students currently.

However, some class sizes could grow as the school sees increased enrollment.

Maranatha is seeing their highest ever pre-enrollment numbers for next year’s kindergarten class.

“That’s really encouraging to see the school community is seeing the benefit in us going to K to nine and really focusing on making K to nine the best experience that it possibly can be,” said Skinner.

The school will be hosting their spring market carnival this year on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a school fundraiser and the school is hoping to eventually build an outdoor classroom.

There are 15 craft and multi-level marketing vendors who will be at the market and tickets will be sold for entrance to carnival activities like games and three different types of bouncy castle and a dunk tank.

“We’re just going to have a lot of fun,” said Skinner.

