Williams Lake’s local legion to once again laud Scottish bard Robbie Burns

Doug White plays the bagpipe as part of the Robbie Burns Supper hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Branch 139 of the Royal Canadian Legion will once again put on their kilts and warm up the bagpipes to celebrate the great Scottish Bard Robbie Burns on Jan. 21, 2023.

The Williams Lake legion will be hosting a Robbie Burns Night dinner and dance in honour of the national poet.

There will be a roast beef dinner which includes all the more traditional trimmings, from haggis (a pudding loaf made up of organ meat of a sheep mixed with a variety of grains and spices, similar perhaps to a soft sausage), tatties (potatoes) and ‘neeps (turnips), and it will be all the more festive this year with the inclusion of live music thanks to the Markabillies.

Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children. Tickets must be purchased in advance and anyone is welcome.

Between bagpipes and bare legs, all dancing to a live band, it will be a fun way to celebrate some Scottish culture and eat some varied cuisine.

