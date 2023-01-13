Doug White plays the bagpipe as part of the Robbie Burns Supper hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Doug White plays the bagpipe as part of the Robbie Burns Supper hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s local legion to once again laud Scottish bard Robbie Burns

Branch 139 of the Royal Canadian Legion will once again put on their kilts and warm up the bagpipes to celebrate the great Scottish Bard Robbie Burns on Jan. 21, 2023.

The Williams Lake legion will be hosting a Robbie Burns Night dinner and dance in honour of the national poet.

There will be a roast beef dinner which includes all the more traditional trimmings, from haggis (a pudding loaf made up of organ meat of a sheep mixed with a variety of grains and spices, similar perhaps to a soft sausage), tatties (potatoes) and ‘neeps (turnips), and it will be all the more festive this year with the inclusion of live music thanks to the Markabillies.

Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children. Tickets must be purchased in advance and anyone is welcome.

Between bagpipes and bare legs, all dancing to a live band, it will be a fun way to celebrate some Scottish culture and eat some varied cuisine.

Read more: Williams Lake Legion will bring back Robbie Burns Night

Read more: Scottish bard Robbie Burns celebrated at Williams Lake Legion


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EntertainmentWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College course calendar for 2023

Just Posted

Free Press reporter Fiona Grisswell found it was harder to get back into cross-country skiing than she expected. But she can’t wait to get back out and conquer the 100 Mile Nordic trails at 99 Mile. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
Falling in love with cross-country skiing in the South Cariboo

LCSS Grade 8 boys Roman Aulakh with the ball, left, and Ethan Bluda, right, race down the court in a game against St. Ann’s Academy at Barriere Secondary School on Saturday, Jan. 7. (Photo submitted)
LCSS Grade 8 basketball boys win both games in Barriere

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of burning truck on Proctor Street near Broadway Avenue North on Saturday, Jan. 7. (Bonnie Deno photo)
Williams Lake resident loses truck from Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to thieves

100 Mile Fire Rescue responds to a kitchen fire at the Sundials last Thursday evening. (100 Mile Fire Rescue photo)
100 Mile House kitchen fire extinguished by neighbour at Sundials