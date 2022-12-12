Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500.00 to assist with their Christmas Dinner. (Royal Canadian Legion photo)
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500 to assist with their Christmas program. (Royal Canadian Legion photo)
Williams Lake’s local legion gives Salvation Army a helping hand
Branch donates to in support of Christmas program at the Salvation Army
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 made a donation towards helping the local Salvation Army make Christmas a little brighter for some people.
A donation of $1,500 will help with the Salvation Army’s Christmas Program. The Salvation Army also hosts a Christmas Dinner which is sponsored by City Furniture and Appliances.
These initiatives help those in need over the holidays.
