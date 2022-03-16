Williams Lake’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser fills up the bowls of local charities

Potters, conservationists donate to support those in need

Jenn Brown, one of the co-owners of Mint & Lime Catering Co., holds up an empty bowl made by a local Cariboo Potters Guild potter and sponsored by the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society to raise money for organizations helping those in need. The Empty Bowls Fundrasier is hosted by Mint & Lime and the Bean Counter and runs until March 31, while supplies last. Patrons purchase a handmade pottery bowl they can take home. Buying something at the local eatery to fill it is optional. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser is on again in Williams Lake from March 14 through 31.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) is once again supporting a more COVID-friendly version of the Cariboo Potters’ Guild’s fundraiser, where local potters donate beautiful handmade bowls sponsored by the CCCS and supporters choose a bowl to purchase at one of two local eateries – The Bean Counter or Mint & Lime Co.

Patrons can have the bowls filled at The Bean Counter if they would also like to buy some soup, taking the bowl to keep and the soup to eat.

The purchase is by donation, with a minimum of $20 cash for a handmade bowl.

Both the Bean Counter and Mint & Lime Catering Co. have the locally made ceramic bowls to choose from while supplies last.

