Williams Lake’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser fills up the bowls of local charities

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser is on again in Williams Lake from March 14 through 31.
The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) is once again supporting a more COVID-friendly version of the Cariboo Potters’ Guild’s fundraiser, where local potters donate beautiful handmade bowls sponsored by the CCCS and supporters choose a bowl to purchase at one of two local eateries – The Bean Counter or Mint & Lime Co.
Patrons can have the bowls filled at The Bean Counter if they would also like to buy some soup, taking the bowl to keep and the soup to eat.
The purchase is by donation, with a minimum of $20 cash for a handmade bowl.
Both the Bean Counter and Mint & Lime Catering Co. have the locally made ceramic bowls to choose from while supplies last.
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
