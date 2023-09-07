The new bouldering feature in Boitanio Park attracting many users. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The new bouldering feature in Boitanio Park attracting many users. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s Daybreak Rotary bouldering park open in Boitanio Park

The $130,000 project was made possible through generosity of businesses, community members

The community isn’t wasting any time trying out the new bouldering feature installed at Boitanio Park.

“The park wasn’t opened for one minute and there were kids on it,” said Andrew Sandberg, president of Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club.

Sandberg spearheaded the $130,000 project for the Rotary club, and was on hand Thursday Aug. 31 when the fencing was removed, much to the delight of children waiting nearby.

“The community came through in spades and really made this happen,” said Sandberg of the latest edition to the park, noting he felt proud to be a part of something that will provide more recreation opportunities in the lakecity.

“It’s been a long journey … but I’m excited to have something new for the community to recreate on.”

Also exciting is the fact the bouldering feature is the only one of its kind in the province. he noted.

Sandberg said the project was made possible by local sponsorship from generous businesses and community members.

Visible from the main parking lot at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, the bouldering wall had a steady stream of visitors checking it out, and trying it out, on Wednesday.

Sandberg admits he’s gone by six times himself since last Thursday to see it being used.

A grand opening is in the works for the bouldering wall Oct. 1 to celebrate and acknowledge the sponsors, with more details to follow.

