Williams Lake’s Dance in Common ‘Awakens’ audience with dance showcase

Dance in Common’s Senior class of 2022. Emily Bruneski, back row, left to right, Wrin Gilroy, Maigann Relkov, Rahne Brunsch, Angelica Hyde,Marin Hagedorn, Denza Phung and Emma Sarnowski, in front, left to right, Corinne Stromsten (instructor), and Ursula Brunsch Rendek. (Photo submitted) Level one Ballet Class performing at the Awakening dance showcase put on by Dance in Common in Williams Lake on Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Photo submitted) Dancers Payton Armstrong, from left, Maia Prest, Erin Gilroy, Darbi Hamar, Daya Bokuchava, Caitlyn Tugnum, Molly Brown, and Avery MacDonald perform as part of the dance showcase Awakening by Dance in Common. (Photo submitted) Advanced dancers Maigann Relkov, from left, Angelica Hyde,Rahne Brunsch, and Erin Gilroy show their dance skills at the Awakening dance showcase by Dance in Common dance studio in Williams Lake on the weekend. (Photo submitted) Students Erin Gilroy, Angelica Hyde, and Emma Sarnowski perform in Awakening, the dance showcase for this year’s dancers at Dance in Common studio. (Allison Bos photo)

Dance in Common dance studio’s year end dance showcase was at the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake on May 28 and 29, 2022.

The year-end performance featured all dance disciplines at the studio, from jazz to contemporary to ballet.

It was the first time the dancers had been able to perform for a live audience since the pandemic.

Dance in Common is now preparing for a summer school the dance studio will be holding as well July 4 to 15.

Read more: Williams Lake dancers prepare to showcase talents in upcoming live show



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentDanceWilliams Lake