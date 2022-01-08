It was a dog-gone good start to the new year for Kw’us the canine, she got out on the Bull Mountain cross country ski trails on the first weekend of 2022, one of her favourite places to go. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a dog-gone good start to the new year for Kw’us the canine, she got out on the Bull Mountain cross country ski trails on the first weekend of 2022, one of her favourite places to go. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s cross country ski trails a dog’s favourite

A great start to 2022 for four-legged fur-bearer

From a dog’s point of view, the trails at Bull Mountain are looking pretty perfect.

Well-set trails, the dog loop fully open and lots of smells to enjoy make for a great dog ski, at least according to Kw’us (Dakelh for cloud) the dog.

Kw’us is new to the lakecity, as she hails from Takla Landing, B.C. originally, but Bull Mountain cross country ski tails are one of her favourite things about her new home.

Not as close to the house as her old ski trails used to be, they have the great advantage of really good grooming, which means she gets to go more often.

This will really help her out with her new year’s fitness routine, which will help offset the holiday treats and cold snap combo which may have led to a little extra insulation under her double fur coat.

Kw’us says to thank all the groomers who make the trails so passable, they are a welcome relief after plowing through neck-deep snow in the forest.

