Williams Lake’s Caribou Ski Source for Sports supports community through Canucks giveways

Amanda Rennie won the WLMHA lottery in which Caribou Ski Source for Sports donated four tickets to the Canucks game vs Boston. As an added bonus, Amanda and her family got to get their pic taken with Fin at centre ice post game. (Photo submitted)

Thanks to an annual donation by Caribou Ski Source for Sports, Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams were able to fundraise while one local family also got to take in a Canucks game.

Amanda Rennie was this year’s winner of the top prize which was four tickets to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the Boston Bruins.

Rennie and her family, Caleb Fraser, and children Evan D’Andrea and Deklan Fraser, were also able to meet Fin at centre ice following the game.

Rennie said it was an action-packed night watching the Canucks take on the Boston Bruins.

“It was a very close game and in the final minute of the game the Boston goalie scored on the Canucks empty net. The crown went wild! It was very cool to watch that – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing to see,” Rennie told the Tribune.

“Thanks to WLMHA and Tom at Caribou Ski for arranging this raffle item. The raffle included four tickets including a meet and greet with Fin at Center ice, hotel for two nights, $500 fuel and $300 spending money.”

Caribou Ski owner Tom Wong also sent SD27 staff Cindy Grant to a Canucks game to get a jersey autographed by Ethan Bear and other items autographed for students at Marie Sharpe Elementary School to raffle off to raise money for First Nations activities at the local school.

Wong is encouraging residents to contact the school to support the worthy cause.

