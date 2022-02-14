Williams Lake’s Cariboo Gold Dance Band played to sold out crowd

The Cariboo Gold Dance Band played their hearts out for a tribute to Frank Sinatra night in the Gibraltar Room on Feb. 5.

The live music was the first in some time for the group, and the capacity and format were restricted due to public health guidelines and COVID-19.

“Even though they couldn’t dance, the feedback I got after the show was all very positive and I think it was a great night as we start down the road getting back to the ‘new normal’,” noted Murray Hoffman, band director, in an email to the Tribune.

The night was sold out with music patrons coming out to hear the songs of “old blue eyes” performed by jazz vocalist Steve Maddock.

