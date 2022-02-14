Williams Lake’s Cariboo Gold Dance Band played to sold out crowd

Michael Bruce on piano and Edwin Lee on synthesizer were rehearsing before a performance Saturday. The Cariboo Gold Dance Band performed A Tribute To Sinatra to a sold out Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake on Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Alan Balogh on alto sax, from left, Rocco Catalano, also on alto sax, and Eric Grummisch on clarinet, were busy rehearsing on Saturday. The Cariboo Gold Dance Band performed A Tribute To Sinatra to a sold out Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake on Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ingolf Sandberg on trumpet, from left, Koen Vogt on trumpet and Austin MacAlister on trombone were busy rehearsing on Saturday. The Cariboo Gold Dance Band performed A Tribute To Sinatra to a sold out Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake on Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
John Christoffersen on drums, Murray Hoffman on trumpet, Ingolf Sandberg on trumpet and Austin MacAlister on trombone were working hard rehearsing to prepare on Saturday. The Cariboo Gold Dance Band performed A Tribute To Sinatra to a sold out Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake on Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
John Christoffersen on drums, Murray Hoffman on trumpet, Ingolf Sandberg on trumpet and Austin MacAlister on trombone were working hard rehearsing to prepare on Saturday. The Cariboo Gold Dance Band performed A Tribute To Sinatra to a sold out Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake on Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Gold Dance Band played their hearts out for a tribute to Frank Sinatra night in the Gibraltar Room on Feb. 5.

The live music was the first in some time for the group, and the capacity and format were restricted due to public health guidelines and COVID-19.

“Even though they couldn’t dance, the feedback I got after the show was all very positive and I think it was a great night as we start down the road getting back to the ‘new normal’,” noted Murray Hoffman, band director, in an email to the Tribune.

The night was sold out with music patrons coming out to hear the songs of “old blue eyes” performed by jazz vocalist Steve Maddock.

Read more: Cariboo Gold Band concert will be an homage to Old Blue Eyes


