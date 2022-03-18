Principal Cody Mills works at his desk in the Cariboo Adventist Academy. (Josh Johnson photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s Cariboo Adventist Academy sees surge in enrollment

Tribune work experience student Josh Johnson takes an inside look at his school

Cariboo Adventist Academy is enjoying a surge in its student population.

Principal Cody Mills attributes the increase in student numbers – from 85 to 135 – to the school’s good name in the community and the closure of Maranatha Christian School in June 2021.

“It’s really that community exposure, and a lot of that is owed to our parents,” Mills said during an interview at the school.

Founded in 1961, the independent school offers Kindergarten through Grade 12 and is affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Located off South Lakeside Drive, the school property consists of two buildings with the elementary classes in one and secondary classes in the other, which has a gym used by all the students.

When asked why they moved to the school or like it, some elementary students cited the teachers, the friends and education system as things they liked.

Editor’s note: Josh Johnson is a Grade 10 student at Cariboo Adventist Academy. While doing work experience at the Tribune he prepared this piece on the school. To see his video on the school, please go to the www.wltribune.com.

