Williams Lake’s Boys and Girls Club Street Party is back for 2022

The Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club will be hosting some summer fun on August 31 at their Annual Street Party.
The event will include water fights, a dunk tank, the ubiquitous bouncy castles and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the water fight scheduled in for 7 p.m.
Vendors, volunteers and local agencies wanting to participate to make the event bigger and better can contact Madison Langlands at 250-267-2076 or noopa@bgcwilliamslake.com.
