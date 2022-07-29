The last Boys and Girls Club Street Party was in 2019 and was enjoyed by enthusiastic water fighters. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake’s Boys and Girls Club Street Party is back for 2022

Group seeks volunteers and vendors for the Aug. 31 event

The Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club will be hosting some summer fun on August 31 at their Annual Street Party.

The event will include water fights, a dunk tank, the ubiquitous bouncy castles and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the water fight scheduled in for 7 p.m.

Vendors, volunteers and local agencies wanting to participate to make the event bigger and better can contact Madison Langlands at 250-267-2076 or noopa@bgcwilliamslake.com.

Williams Lake's Boys and Girls Club Street Party is back for 2022

