Williams Lake youth can drop in for free Adulting 101 sessions

David Archie Cultural Coordinator for the Williams Lake First Nation drummed at the opening of the Cariboo Chilcotin Foundry, newly opened in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd - Williams Lake Tribune)

Youth in Williams Lake can get some important lessons on adulting starting Jan. 19 at the Cariboo Chilcotin Foundry.

Adulting 101 will be a free program for youth to learn valuable life skills such as obtaining insurance and renting their first home.

The program will run every second Thursday until May 11, 2023 at the Foundry at 51 Fourth Avenue South in Williams Lake, is open to all youth ages 12 to 24 and a light dinner will be provided at each session. The program is being offered in partnership between the Foundry and Denisiqi Services Society.

For more information contact Shianne David at Denisiqi at 250-392-6500 ext. 231 or shianned@denisiqi.org.

