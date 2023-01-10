David Archie Cultural Coordinator for the Williams Lake First Nation drummed at the opening of the Cariboo Chilcotin Foundry, newly opened in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd - Williams Lake Tribune)

David Archie Cultural Coordinator for the Williams Lake First Nation drummed at the opening of the Cariboo Chilcotin Foundry, newly opened in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake youth can drop in for free Adulting 101 sessions

Youth in Williams Lake can get some important lessons on adulting starting Jan. 19 at the Cariboo Chilcotin Foundry.

Adulting 101 will be a free program for youth to learn valuable life skills such as obtaining insurance and renting their first home.

The program will run every second Thursday until May 11, 2023 at the Foundry at 51 Fourth Avenue South in Williams Lake, is open to all youth ages 12 to 24 and a light dinner will be provided at each session. The program is being offered in partnership between the Foundry and Denisiqi Services Society.

For more information contact Shianne David at Denisiqi at 250-392-6500 ext. 231 or shianned@denisiqi.org.

Read more: Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin opens its doors to young people

Read more: Youth-led Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin mural unveiled in Williams Lake


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Educationmental healthWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Williams Lake senior determined to graduate from high school at 77
Next story
Sessions for those supporting people suffering serious mental illnesses

Just Posted

Family and friends are organizing a search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (RCMP submitted photo)
Press conference for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. at Williams Lake city hall Jan. 12

Work in progress concepts for the Ranger Reference Guide and the Cleric Reference Guide, written by John Brown and illustrated by Elisha Campbell. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile gamers create role-playing action board game

Williams Lake Stampeders forward Cole Zimmerman leans in for the puck against his Quesnel Kangaroos opponent Saturday, Jan. 7 during a home game. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders looking for redemption after 4-3 loss to Roos

Property sales declined across the Cariboo in 2022. (File photo).
Slower housing market expected for Northern B.C. in 2023