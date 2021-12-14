Williams Lake workshop makes bats feel at home

Volunteers make some measurements while participating in a bat box construction workshop hosted by the UBC Research Forest office on Fox Mountain. (Ella Kruus Photo)

Volunteers spent the afternoon learning how to make bat boxes, creating new habitat for over 700 bats at the UBC Research Forest facility on Fox Mountain on Dec. 4.

The nine participants from around the region, guided by Martin Kruus, Cariboo Coordinator for the BC Bats Community Program, and UBC education professional Bryant Race, constructed seven bat houses.

The houses were made with supplies and knowledge donated from the community.

The four-chamber maternity bat box design can be the three season home to upwards of 100 moms and their pups (one per mom).

“I’m glad it was a productive injury-free sunny day,” said Kruus. “I’m excited for the hardworking participants and the bats”

These small furry flying insectivore mammals help keep the mosquito population down in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

The new houses will get a coat of paint and be put up by spring in time for the return of the Little Brown Myotis, and other bats, from their winter hideouts.

“Part of our mission here is delivering all types of educational programming, for all ages, so we were happy to host this” said Race “We would love to do more workshops like this and encourage other members of the community with knowledge to share to reach out to us”

Supplies for the boxes were generously donated by RONA WL, OT Timber Frames, and Allied Blower.

The design, plans and model for the houses were provided by Ron and Verena Reznicek, dedicated volunteers with the Community Bat Programs of BC.

The local bat volunteers are always looking for help with the bat counts that take place in the spring and summer.

Contact martinkruus@shaw.ca for details.

