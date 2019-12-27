Williams Lake woman receives unique Christmas gift in memory of her late husband

Nyree Alexander’s adult children asked their grandmother to make a shadow box quilt

A Williams Lake woman who lost her husband to a boating incident in August received a unique and special Christmas gift from her family.

Nyree Alexander’s three adult children got their grandmother to create a shadow box quilt out of squares from T-shirts that had belonged to her late husband Jeff.

Read more: ‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: Williams Lake man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

“I was overjoyed, very emotional and nostalgic when I opened it,” Nyree told the Tribune.

“Each T-shirt is either from a place we had been or visited together or had special meaning to Jeff.”

Shortly after Jeff’s death, the children asked for some of his T-shirts, telling Nyree they wanted to do something with them.

“I assumed it was for themselves, instead, they gave them to my mom to create the quilt,” she said. “I was surpised and touched that everyone would do something so special.”

As she savours the quilt, she said she can just picture Jeff wearing each shirt and can remember when and where he got them.

The size of the quilt is appropriate for cuddling on the couch, in front of the fire or to take on a trip.

“It’s just to cover up and feel closer to Jeff,” Nyree said. “It’s an amazing gift with much love and thought put into it.”

Jeff and Nyree were married for 26 years.

He died two days after their anniversary.

An added feature on the quilt was a note Jeff had written on a card with flowers he had delivered to Nyree at her workplace for their anniversary because he was out of town.

It reads: “Babe. Love you so much wish I was there. Miss you tons. Love Jeff.”

Nyree said Jeff rarely sent her flowers but this year had decided it would be a good time to because they were apart.

She said she is continually thankful for family and friends who have supported her over the past few months and particularly over the holidays.


