Williams Lake woman creates #heartsofwl decals, proceeds for Salvation Army food bank

The heart decals can go any windows, including vehicles

Natalie Mackay of Williams Lake has created #heartsofwl stickers and is selling them to raise money for the Salvation Army food bank. Here she is with her children Paisley, 3, and Axton, nine months.”

A Williams Lake woman has created #heartsofwl decals and the sale of each one will go toward supporting the Salvation Army food bank.

Natalie Mackay said she felt inspired to provide an option for people.

“I don’t have windows that are visible to the public so I designed a decal that can go on any window, including vehicles,” she told the Tribune.

She is making them with her sticker maker at her home on Fox Mountain.

Read more: Salvation Army Williams Lake moves to food services from truck, hamper deliveries

People wanting to purchase stickers can contact her through her Axley Creations Facebook page or by e-mailing her at nataliemackay@live.ca.

Mackay will deliver the stickers or leave them where they can be picked up.

She is accepting e-transfers.

Born and raised in the lakecity, Mackay said when she saw someone in Prince George had the mobile decal idea, she decided it would be something she could offer Williams Lake residents.

“I’ve had some people buy them for health care workers they want to support,” she added.

The stickers are sold for $5 each.

Read more: Prince George creator of #heartsofpg aimed to calm own anxiety over COVID-19


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seedy Saturday and Early Bird Farmers Market in Williams Lake cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSARA manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Williams Lake woman creates #heartsofwl decals, proceeds for Salvation Army food bank

The heart decals can go any windows, including vehicles

Taseko-Gibraltar Mine adapts mine plan in response to COVID-19

Mill operations unaffected, no reduction to personnel as a result of changes, company says

BC Hockey and Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

Williams Lake firefighters shopping for Salvation Army food services

Due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the Salvation Army had to send its volunteers home

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19

Food producers, community gardens designated essential

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

Most Read