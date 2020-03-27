Williams Lake woman creates #heartsofwl decals, proceeds for Salvation Army food bank

Natalie Mackay of Williams Lake has created #heartsofwl stickers and is selling them to raise money for the Salvation Army food bank. Here she is with her children Paisley, 3, and Axton, nine months.”

The heart decals can go any windows, including vehicles

A Williams Lake woman has created #heartsofwl decals and the sale of each one will go toward supporting the Salvation Army food bank.

Natalie Mackay said she felt inspired to provide an option for people.

“I don’t have windows that are visible to the public so I designed a decal that can go on any window, including vehicles,” she told the Tribune.

She is making them with her sticker maker at her home on Fox Mountain.

People wanting to purchase stickers can contact her through her Axley Creations Facebook page or by e-mailing her at nataliemackay@live.ca.

Mackay will deliver the stickers or leave them where they can be picked up.

She is accepting e-transfers.

Born and raised in the lakecity, Mackay said when she saw someone in Prince George had the mobile decal idea, she decided it would be something she could offer Williams Lake residents.

“I’ve had some people buy them for health care workers they want to support,” she added.

The stickers are sold for $5 each.

