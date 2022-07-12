Williams Lake will host fun free Fridays for children in Kiwanis Park

Arya Oswald, 6, and her younger brother Magnus, 5, playing in the spray park at Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake in a previous summer. (Angie Mindus photo) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Northern B.C. sport organization Engage Sport North (ESN) has partnered with the city of Williams Lake to bring Park Play Days to Williams Lake this summer each Friday from July 15 to Aug. 26.

The free programming is being offered in two sessions at Kiwanis Park from 10 a.m. until noon and from 12:30-2:30 p.m. for children aged four to 12 years old.

There will be a short lunch break in between, and children can attend one or both sessions. Parents are welcome to accompany their children or drop them off.

“Park Play Days is an amazing program for kids to burn off energy and enjoy being outside all summer,” said Engage Sport North Sport Discovery Coordinator, Jenna Korolek. “It gets kids active in a playful way that can kick-start a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Korolek said ESN believes in delivering inclusive quality programs in physical literacy, sport participation and high-performance sport across northern BC. Included in its mission is Park Play Days, an introductory sport program for children to learn the basics of physical literacy and sport participation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to partner with Engage Sport North to bring this program to Williams Lake,” said Emma Davidson, City of Williams Lake Child and Youth Recreation Program Coordinator. “The more opportunities we are able to offer to keep youth living an active and healthy lifestyle the better. To top it all off it’s completely free and something we hope the entire community is able to benefit from.”

Davidson noted the Park Play Days perfectly complement several upcoming free programming options being offered by City staff such as Slip ‘n’ Splash Days (slip and slide and lawn games on July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.) at Kiwanis Park, or the Live 5-2-1-0 Playboxes filled with supplies and equipment families can borrow to enjoy active outdoor play at Kiwanis Park, Kinsmen Park and Beauchamp Park.

Park Play Days sessions are drop-in only with no registration required. Children under four years old are welcome to attend with a caregiver present.

