Tribune advertising sales representative Dawn Carignan and Tribune receptionist Lynn Bolt show off envelopes still available to be won in exchange for a donation of food for the Salvation Army. So far, the Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive has raised $1,575 in cash plus 2,009 pounds of food and toys for the Salvation Army. (Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive continues

Come by our office and drop off non-perishable food items, cash or a new toy for the Salvation Army

If road conditions kept you from attending the Tribune’s Food & Toy Drive last Saturday afternoon there is still time to come by our office and drop off non-perishable food items, cash or a new toy for the Salvation Army.

In return, you may choose an envelope off of our Christmas Tree and delight with a gift card from one of our many participating merchants.

Read More: Generosity abounds at Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive

Come soon as we only have a limited supply of gift cards remaining.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weekly Christmas market offered at Blue Spoon Catering

Just Posted

Williams Lake Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive continues

Come by our office and drop off non-perishable food items, cash or a new toy for the Salvation Army

Weekly Christmas market offered at Blue Spoon Catering

Be sure to swing by Blue Spoon Catering on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UPDATE: Missing woman located after Williams Lake RCMP’s appeal to public for help

Kendra Shorter was last seen in Williams Lake when police put out call for assistance

Smallmouth bass invading Beaver Valley watershed

Residents encouraged to report invasive species

Williams Lake RCMP target 30 offenders to tackle property crime

Insp. Jeff Pelley said the targetting involves working with local community agencies

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Most Read