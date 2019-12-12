Williams Lake Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive continues

Come by our office and drop off non-perishable food items, cash or a new toy for the Salvation Army

Tribune advertising sales representative Dawn Carignan and Tribune receptionist Lynn Bolt show off envelopes still available to be won in exchange for a donation of food for the Salvation Army. So far, the Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive has raised $1,575 in cash plus 2,009 pounds of food and toys for the Salvation Army. (Williams Lake Tribune)

If road conditions kept you from attending the Tribune’s Food & Toy Drive last Saturday afternoon there is still time to come by our office and drop off non-perishable food items, cash or a new toy for the Salvation Army.

In return, you may choose an envelope off of our Christmas Tree and delight with a gift card from one of our many participating merchants.

Come soon as we only have a limited supply of gift cards remaining.

