Williams Lake Tribune welcomes new reporter/photographer to newsroom

Having grown up in Williams Lake, fate has brought Ruth Lloyd back to her hometown and landed her in the much-storied newsroom at the Williams Lake Tribune.

“I look forward to sharing the stories of the diverse people and places of the Cariboo Chilcotin,” said Lloyd. “And getting back into community journalism.”

Having worked and lived in beautiful Fort St. James for ten years, where she was the local community newspaper reporter/photographer/editor of The Caledonia Courier for nearly four of those, she moved south just as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

Lloyd said after a year of working with the incredible team at Sugar Cane Archaeology, she decided it was time to get back to her training in journalism and has returned to writing and photography.

She trained at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary to obtain a diploma in journalism.

While at SAIT, she was a newswriter and then Scene Editor for the Emery Weal student newspaper.

Prior to moving to Fort St. James, Lloyd spent 10 years with the Cariboo Fire Centre, eight of those years as an initial attack firefighter, and enjoyed getting into the remote parts of the region.

A well-traveled adventurer, Lloyd has spent time riding her bicycle, hiking, attempting to climb rocks and surf waves in various parts of the world, but the Cariboo-Chilcotin has always held a place in her heart. She and her partner enjoy mountain biking, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and rock climbing in the area. Lloyd said she “attempts to play hockey, though I came to it late in life, and love the opportunity to try and improve on what limited skills I have.”

Much of her spare time is spent working on and around their home and serving the needs and desires of their two fur babies, a rescue dog and an elderly three-legged cat.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

