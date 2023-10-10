Williams Lake Toastmasters aims to invite community

At the Williams Lake Ramada, Toastmasters members set up for their weekly meeting to learn public speaking and leadership skills. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If you have heard Baldish (Bob) Singh Sunner speak, you may have wondered how he is so at ease speaking in front of a crowd.

With the audience at attention, he usually fits in a few laughs where appropriate and doesn’t overstay his time in front of them.

Sunner may be more of a natural than most, perhaps, but he has also been a longtime member of Toastmasters in Williams Lake, an international organization meant to bolster the public speaking and leadership skills of members.

At the Oct. 3 meeting, Sunner arrived a few minutes late, rushing to get from his busy job operating Laketown Furnishings, and included in his opening remarks to the small friendly group how much he looked forward to the invigorating effects of the group meetings.

“The journey here has been arduous and I’m hoping that as usual I feel more energized when I leave than when I arrived,” he told the group.

The Oct. 3 meeting was a hybrid of online and in-person, with two people tuning in remotely via video and four people in the meeting room at the Ramada Hotel in Williams Lake.

One of the attendees said she comes for the comradery and support, in addition to learning about speaking formally in front of people.

As the group introduced itself, Sunner served snacks for those at the meeting in person.

While one attendee had been absent for the summer, the group was convening with two new members and the one returning member to make up their small contingent.

The chair, who was joining the group remotely, explained how he came to Toastmasters International when he lived in Williams Lake and was unemployed. He hoped the public speaking would help him to find a new job. Having since accomplished this goal, he now focusses on building his leadership skills.

With winter coming and longer nights, Williams Lake Toastmasters is inviting community members to an open house on Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel. Attendees can find out more about the organization and what meetings include.

Refreshments will be served.

Sunner said not only is Toastmasters helpful in public speaking, but because speaking in front of a crowd is often one of the greatest fears of the average person, overcoming this fear helps with many aspects of a person’s life.

“The best way to overcome fears is to confront them,” he said.

“We’re all here to learn.”

READ MORE: Williams Lake Toastmasters leader looking for new members

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

CommmunityWilliams Lake