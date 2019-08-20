Williams Lake teen fundraising for Ecuador youth access to education

Ali Waterhouse went with MetoWe and ‘hit hard’ by the lack of resources for Ecuador youth her own age

Williams Lake’s Ali Waterhouse is organizing a fruit fundraiser with all proceeds going to help with education needs for youth in Ecuador. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A Williams Lake teenager is hosting a fundraiser to help support educational opportunities for youth in Ecuador.

Ali Waterhouse, 17, said she had the privilege of going on a MetoWe youth trip to Ecuador for two weeks in July and while there was inspired to try and improve the lives of youth living there.

“I was hit hard in Ecuador by the fact that some youth have no access to education or that classrooms are not properly resourced,” Ali told the Tribune.

“I’m going into Grade 12 and I have gone to school every year. In Ecuador there are kids that cannot go to school.”

Her fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beaver Valley Feeds, 1050 South Mackenzie Avenue, where she will be selling fruit.

All profits will got to MetoWe to distribute to Ecuador.

“By buying fresh produce, you are helping contribute to a kid’s ability to receive an education,” Ali said.

Ali played hockey in Penticton with the Okanagan Hockey Academy for three years, but has decided to do Grade 12 in Williams Lake.

Read more: Waterhouse sharpening skills at Okanagan Hockey Academy

As she eyes the fall, Ali said she has not decided if she will be playing hockey with Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association or not this season.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter