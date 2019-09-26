Williams Lake takes part in the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

This Saturday just over a dozen lakecity locals took time out of their day to collect and sort food

Lakecity locals sort through thousands of pounds of food at the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Patrick Davies photo.

This past Saturday just over a dozen lakecity locals took time out of their day to collect and sort food donations at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

This event was happening across the province on Saturday, with the lakecity effort organized by food drive coordinator Kera Judd and other members of the church in partnership with Cariboo GM and the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Centre. They delivered flyers asking for food donations along 10 routes throughout the lakecity on Wednesday, Sept 18. Interested parties then left their donations out on their porches in specially marked bags for pickup on Saturday or dropped their food off at Cariboo G.M.

“We try to do it to help the foodbanks for Thanksgiving and we’ve had a real increase in need this year in Williams Lake with a loss of jobs and we were hoping to join up with more groups in the community so we can expand how much we collect for the food bank,” Judd said.

She noted they were hoping to raise at least 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of food for the Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank, as last year they raised just over 2,000 pounds. With the added routes and support of the CCSARS, she said they’d likely be able to match and exceed that amount.

On behalf of all the volunteers, Judd wanted to thank Williams Lake for all the food they donated this year and encouraged anyone interested in donating next year to reach out to the church at the end of the Edwards Drive.



