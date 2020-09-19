During the week of Sept. 21 to the 25, the committee would like to invite the community to do their own virtual march and take a selfie with the Take Back the Night sign and post to social media. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake Take Back the Night event set to go virtual Friday, Sept. 25

Residents are being encouraged to take a walk individually and post on social media

The Williams Lake Take Back the Night walk is taking place virtually this year on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, but its organizers still hope the event will raise awareness surrounding violence in our homes, schools, communities and streets.

Take Back the Night is being hosted by the Violence Is Preventable Committee which is made up of members from different organizations in Williams Lake. These organizations provide HOPE: Help, Options, Protection and Empowerment to people experiencing intimate partner violence.

One of the group’s objectives is to organize events promoting the awareness and prevention of violence. One such event is Take Back the Night.

This event has been part of the Williams Lake community for over 30 years, but started in the 1800s in England, as a protest because of the violence on the streets of London. The women were protesting because they wanted protection by the police.

During the week of Sept. 21 to the 25, the committee would like to invite the community to do their own virtual march with a few friends.

“Find the Take Back the Night Banner on Rona’s fence, take a selfie next to it, then like and post your picture on Facebook at “Violence Is Preventable Williams Lake.” You can also follow us and share your picture on Instagram at #vipwlbc. For an entry in the draw for a chance to win one of several prizes, be sure you go on #vipwlbc and share your picture there,” notes organizers, Tamara Garreau, social programs supervisor with the Cariboo Friendship Society and Eileen Alberton, community liaison for the Womens Contact Society.

“Times have changed, and the protest now is to raise awareness that violence is still a part of our lives, and we need to be aware of it, make others aware of it, and find ways to talk about it and end it. Violence occurs in our homes, on our streets, in schools, and at work.”

Take Back the Night is an action created to enable large numbers of people to publicly express anger at the sexual violence that goes on, and the victim blaming that accompanies it.

“Not every woman has been sexually assaulted, but every woman has been taught to fear assault. We are told from the time we are young not to walk alone, not to go out after dark, to avoid strangers and to avoid dangerous areas of town. This advice is useless in the face of the reality that the largest number of women experience violence in their own home, at the hand of someone they know.”

READ MORE: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Take Back the Night March is a public protest organized by women, for women. It serves as a means for women to unite and voice our desire to end the fear and perceived responsibility women experience when it comes to sexual assault, harassment, and other forms of violence, added Albeton and Garreau.

For more information, or to ask any questions about this virtual event, please contact Tamara Garreau at 250-398-6831 or Eileen Alberton at 250-392-4118.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salvation Army food bank drive Sept. 19 in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Williams Lake Take Back the Night event set to go virtual Friday, Sept. 25

Residents are being encouraged to take a walk individually and post on social media

PHOTOS: Overnight storm damages Dog Creek Road at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation

Heavy rain damaged the main road

Williams Lake Fire Department members respond to loader on fire at Tolko Soda Creek

The fire is contained to a piece of equipment

Lightning storm knocks out power overnight to thousands in Williams Lake area

Rain and risk of more storms in the forecast

Highway 99 closed due to Rockslide near Lillooet

Crews are currently working to clear the road

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read