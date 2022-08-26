Williams Lake Studio Theatre to host yard sale Sept. 24

Surplus furniture and props will also be available for purchase at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society is hosting a yard sale on Sept. 24 at the studio theatre in Glendale.

A sale of extra costume items and some set furniture and props will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the theatre located at 4100 MacKenzie Avenue North to help make space and support the society’s recovery from COVID.

The pandemic halted the production of live shows and caused cancellations, which drained the group’s coffers as they waited it out.

The sale is also aimed at showing new people what the group is all about and to get people excited about the upcoming lineup for 2022.

“Our season is going to be amazing,” said Mimi Searls, an executive director on the society’s board.

People can check out the facility, join as a member if they are interested and even stay for the quick annual general meeting after the sale, followed by dinner.

Auditions for the upcoming season have gotten underway already, with the play A Few Good Men, slated to go on stage in January of 2023 already being fully cast – an impressive feat because it required 12 men.

Searls said it is “an incredible cast and crew and I just can’t wait to see it.”

Auditions for the Canadian comedy Buying the Moose are this week Aug. 23 and 25 at 7 p.m. at the studio theatre. The play is slated to go onstage in November.

More auditions will also take place in September for the Age of Arousal, directed by Stacey Poirier.

Information for those interested in acting or helping out backstage can be found on the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wlstudiotheatre.

