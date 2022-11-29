Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society puts out call for auditions for May production

Wait Until Dark will need eight actors to fill roles of six men, one woman, one youth

Williams Lake Studio Theatre actors rehearse Age of Arousal this month, and is casting for a May production in early December. (WLSTS photo)

Actors or aspiring actors of all ages are being invited to open auditions on Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 for the final production on the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s calendar in May.

Auditions will take place at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre at 4100 Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake, both nights at 7 p.m. and should take about two hours.

The play Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott is set in the 1960s in a basement apartment in Greenwich Village. and includes a mysterious misplaced doll and a “terrifying game of cat and mouse.”

WLSTS is looking to fill the roles of six men, one woman and one female youth for the play.

For more information contact Merla Monroe at monroe@telus.net or 250-296-9099.

