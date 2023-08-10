Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society events Aug. 12, 13

Matt Tyne and Marilee Andres star as Lt. J.G. Daniel Kaffee and Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society production of A Few Good Men. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society is inviting the community to join them for some special events this August 12 and 13.

Saturday, Aug. 12, the theatre will be getting cleaned out by volunteers. Those able to help are asked to come between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to help clean and organize the venue.

A free barbecue lunch will be provided on the Saturday for those who come help out with tasks such as cleaning seats, tightening seat bolts, putting away flats and frames, cleaning the lobby, organizing the sea cans and prop storage an painting the stage and audience flooring.

On Aug. 13, the theatre is hosting a Director’s Panel workshop, to give people insight into what’s involved in directing a play.

From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., seasoned directors will share their directing process and advice while also answering questions from attendees.

The workshop is $5 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, email wlstheatre@gmail.com

READ MORE: Williams Lake Studio Theatre finishes season with Wait Until Dark, opening this week

READ MORE: A tasty finish to the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society 2021-22 season

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live theatreWilliams Lake