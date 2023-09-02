Williams Lake Studio Theatre rolling into theatre season

Theatre season is around the corner as summer wraps up, with the first play already cast

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society (WLST) has a big season planned for 2023-24.

The theatre group will be putting on three major productions this coming season: Cinderella, Mamma Mia! and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

While normally WLST puts on four plays in a season, this year, only three plays were pitched to the selection committee, and it is just as well, because these three are all big productions, said Kirsten Lyons, who is cast as Cinderella.

Casting is complete for Cinderella already, which will be the first of the three plays, opening Nov. 29 and running until Dec. 16.

“It’s going to be great,” said Lyons.

Casting for Mamma Mia! is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre at 90 Fourth Avenue N., with call backs on Sept. 26.

Lyons and Chris Armstrong were set up hosting a table at Performances in the Park on Aug. 24, something the group did for each week during the PiP season to help promote their events and upcoming season.

The pair said the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for this season will be a modern interpretation of the classic, and interestingly four of the cast will all play Hyde at different points in the play.

The WLST production of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is the play the group plans to submit to the regionals for the Theatre BC Mainstage Festival with the hopes to attend the provincial Mainstage Festival in Surrey.

The group is also hosting their annual general meeting at the theatre at 4100 Mackenzie Avenue N. on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., with a catered dinner for members beforehand by Fabiola’s Mexican Food starting at 5 p.m.

For more information on the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society you can go to: https://www.wlstudiotheatre.ca/

