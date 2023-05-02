Jessica Hill, left and Lee Moffat star in Wait Until Dark, which opens Wednesday, May 2, 2023 at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Studio Theatre finishes season with Wait Until Dark, opening this week

Mystery-thriller is set in Greenwich Village in the 1960s

The final production of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s 68th season opens this week.

Wait Until Dark takes place in a basement apartment in 1960s Greenwich Village, New York City. Written by Frederick Knott, the play is a mysterious thriller which centres around the home of a photographer and his blind wife Susy.

Con artists work to obtain something from the apartment, and take advantage of Susy’s vulnerabilities, while also underestimating her strengths.

The cast includes Jessica Hill as Susy, Lee Moffat as her husband Sam, Kristian Volkman, Aiden Duggen and Chris Armstrong as the three villains of varying degrees.

Brooke Brown, left, plays Gloria, who is helping out Susy Hendrix, played by Jessica Hill. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Another interesting character is played by Brooke Brown. Her character Gloria is a young girl who struggles in her relationship with Susy, whom she is meant to be helping out.

The play finishes with a bang, which hopefully the carefully crafted set design of Jeff Rankin can successfully maintain throughout the play’s three-week run.

Kristian Volkman, left, as Roat, intimidates Susy Hendrix, played by Jessica Hill. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wait Until Dark will be showing May 3-6, 10-13 and 17-20 at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre on Mackenzie in Williams Lake. Tickets are available at the door or online at wlstudiotheatre.ca and are $15 for May 3 and $20 for other nights.

Aiden Duggan, left, stars alongside Jessica Hill in Wait Until Dark. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Chris Armstrong’s character Carlino hangs up the phone on Susy Hendrix, played by Jessica Hill in the play Wait Until Dark. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wait Until Dark is a dark thriller featuring blindness as both a strength and vulnerability in Jessica Hill’s portrayal of Susy Hendrix. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre finishes season with Wait Until Dark, opening this week

