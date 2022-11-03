Williams Lake Studio Theatre comedy opens Nov. 9

Megan Monds, left, and Keegan Follack, will also be taking the stage November in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s production of Buying the Moose. (WLSTS photo)

Two new actors will be making their onstage debuts Nov. 9 in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s upcoming production of Buying the Moose.

The two-act comedy, written by Michael G Wilmot, will be directed by Brad Lawryk, who was marking his 13-year anniversary with the community theatre group when he spoke to the Tribune.

Lawryk chose the play because he wanted to find a Canadian comedy so the audience could “come and sit back and forget about things for a couple hours.”

The marriage-based humour is family-friendly said Lawryk and everyone who has had a relationship can identify with at least some aspect.

After a husband gets himself into a compromising situation, both wife and husband seek consolation with a friend and hidden secrets and gender stereotypes are the subject of some laughs.

With a couple of new actors taking the stage, Lawryk has been enjoying directing the production thus far.

“The growth they’ve shown from when we started until now is just phenomenal,” he said of Keegan Follack, who plays Betty, and Jakob Schwab, who plays Rob. “It’s just been a real pleasure to work with them.”

The play will run Nov. 9-12, 16-19, and 23-26, 2022 with doors opening at 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance via the website at: https://www.wlstudiotheatre.ca/ and at the door, while supplies last.

