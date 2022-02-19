Deputy Sheriff Richard Coombe, from left, Lake City Secondary School student Jake Worthington, wood shop teacher Andrew Hutchinson, student Riata Seelhof and Staff Sgt. Andy Abenthung stand with a custom display case the students made for the Williams Lake Sheriffs’ office that will be used for seized items. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake students share woodworking talents with local sheriffs office

The BC Sheriffs office has a new display case

A new display case made by secondary school students will be used to house seized items at the Williams Lake BC Sheriffs Office.

Under the direction of their wood shop teacher Andrew Hutchinson, Lake City Secondary students Jake Worthington and Riata Seelhof made the cabinet.


