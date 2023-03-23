Williams Lake students explore Europe, experience culture for spring break

Lake City Secondary Students pose for a photo op in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France while on a band tour of parts of Europe over part of spring break. (Dena Baumann photo) The Lake City Secondary touring band visited Paris, and hit up some landmarks like the Eiffel Tower. (Dena Baumann photo) Bicycles and garbage bags line the streets in Paris while Lake City Secondary students were there on a tour as sanitation workers strike in protest to changes to the retirement age. (Dena Baumann photo) Garbage bags were piled in some streets in Paris while Lake City Secondary students were there on a tour as sanitation workers strike in protest to proposed two-year increase in retirement age. (Dena Baumann photo) A visit to the Eiffel Tower at night resulted in spectacular views of the City of Light for Lake City Secondary students on a band tour. (Dena Baumann photo)

Lake City Secondary Touring Band students and teachers have been enjoying a very busy spring break trip to Europe.

Students were touring Belgium, France and the Netherlands and playing concerts in spots along the way, taking in culture and history.

The group had three “very full days” in Paris, France, going on a bus tour, hitting up Disneyland, shopping, and visiting landmarks like the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre, according to Columneetza band teacher Dena Baumann, who was one of the teachers on the trip with students.

The experience has also included some cultural education, as the French government is currently trying to raise the age of retirement by two years from 62 to 64 and some citizens are voicing opposition.

Garbage is piled high on the streets of Paris as sanitation workers strike against the bill and demonstrations have been taking place on the streets in a country known for public protests.

“It’s a bit crazy here at the moment,” said Baumann of the fallout from the proposed bill, noting while they saw some demonstrations they have been totally safe.

The group finished the Paris trip with an incredible tour of the Eiffel Tower at night, overlooking the famous “City of Light.”

Baumann called it an “amazing finish to it all.”

