Williams Lake Stockyards calf goes for early morning jog

A cow was running down the middle of Mackenzie Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Williams Lake. (Facebook photo)

A 500-pound black calf that escaped from the Williams Lake Stockyards early Tuesday, Oct. 4 is back in his pen.

The calf was seen running down Mackenzie Avenue at around 6 a.m. by motorists, one who snapped a photograph and posted it to Facebook.

Chasing the calf on foot, a crew from the stockyards was able to round him up, said a spokesperson from the stockyards.

There are cattle guards in place so the crew was not quite sure how the calf managed to get out.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

