Williams Lake Stampeders invite you to sponsor a family in need this Christmas

The Stamps season opener included some assistance from U18 Female Timberwolves who skated with flags during the singing of the national anthem. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampeders have partnered with the Women’s Contact Society, Crosina Realty, and BGC Williams Lake to help those in need with some extra holiday cheer this year by putting together Christmas hampers.

Whether you are an individual, family, business or club, anyone can help make a difference, says Marilyn Martin of Crosina Realty.

“We want to make a difference and give back to the community,” she said of why they are partnering with the program.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the offices of Crosina Realty. Those items will then be pooled together at the Women’s Contact Society along with donations collected by the Stampeders and BGC Williams Lake, and hampers will be put together and distributed.

Anyone wishing to drop off on the weekend at Crosina Realty, they can call Jason Noble at 250-303-1169 or the office and leave a message 250-392-4422 and staff will open the office to collect the donations.

For more information on the hamper program, or to make a contribution, contact Kyleen Toyne at kyleentoyne@hotmail.com.

