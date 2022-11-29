The Stamps season opener included some assistance from U18 Female Timberwolves who skated with flags during the singing of the national anthem. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Stamps season opener included some assistance from U18 Female Timberwolves who skated with flags during the singing of the national anthem. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampeders invite you to sponsor a family in need this Christmas

Whether you are an individual, family, business or club, anyone can help make a difference

The Williams Lake Stampeders have partnered with the Women’s Contact Society, Crosina Realty, and BGC Williams Lake to help those in need with some extra holiday cheer this year by putting together Christmas hampers.

Whether you are an individual, family, business or club, anyone can help make a difference, says Marilyn Martin of Crosina Realty.

“We want to make a difference and give back to the community,” she said of why they are partnering with the program.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the offices of Crosina Realty. Those items will then be pooled together at the Women’s Contact Society along with donations collected by the Stampeders and BGC Williams Lake, and hampers will be put together and distributed.

Anyone wishing to drop off on the weekend at Crosina Realty, they can call Jason Noble at 250-303-1169 or the office and leave a message 250-392-4422 and staff will open the office to collect the donations.

For more information on the hamper program, or to make a contribution, contact Kyleen Toyne at kyleentoyne@hotmail.com.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Scout Island’s Willow Trail boardwalk rebuild underway in Williams Lake

Just Posted

The city of Williams Lake is preparing to assist vulnerable residents as temperatures are expected to plummet later this week. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Overnight shelter, daytime warming spaces open in Williams Lake as cold weather arrives

The Stamps season opener included some assistance from U18 Female Timberwolves who skated with flags during the singing of the national anthem. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders invite you to sponsor a family in need this Christmas

Willie and Audrey Dye at their Simply Dyevine Fudge booth at the Medieval Market in Williams Lake on Nov. 19, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Annual holiday market in Williams Lake a decades-long tradition

Williams Lake Blue Fins Rebecca Elefson (from left), Rowan Smith, Braedi Hamar and Morgan Langford came home from high school provincials representing Lake City Falcons with three bronze medals in the relays (400 Free, 200 Medley and 200 Free relays). Morgan added an individual silver in the 100 Backstroke. The competitors finished 11th place overall with only four girls at the competition.(Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Blue Fins find success in P.G. and provincials