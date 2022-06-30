Williams Lake Stampede weekend schedule chock-full

Don Lyons, left, Dick Kozuki, Ric Durfeld and Gene Sapp are busy cooking for the Knights of Columbus Stampede Breakfast underway at Save-on-Foods Thursday, June 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampede weekend has begun and the Knights of Columbus breakfast is underway at the Save-on-Foods parking lot Thursday, June 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

This is it! We are finally back to hosting the famous Williams Lake Stampede!

This year will mark the 94th annual event and signal a return to normal following two difficult years of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once again the grandstands will be filled with cheering rodeo fans, happy to see their favourite competitors back in action.

Downtown will be bustling with activity with Canada Day celebrations on Friday followed by the rodeo, and the Williams Lake Stampede Parade on Saturday, followed by the downtown street party and more rodeo action.

In the evenings, don’t forget the live entertainment at the Let R’ Buck Saloon at the Stampede Grounds.

Along with three CPRA rodeos, Mountain Races and Sunday’s Bullarama and Wild Cowgirl Race finals, there are also events taking place at the rugby fields at Ottoman Friday and Saturday not to mention a weekend of racing at the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway starting with the popular Hit-to-Pass event Friday night.

With all these events planned, there is bound to be something for everyone.

If you are new to the rodeo weekend, welcome to the Williams Lake Stampede weekend!

If you are a regular, welcome back!

Here we’ve compiled a schedule of events that includes the Williams Lake Stampede, Thunder Mountain Stampede Racing, Williams Lake Stampede Rugby, the City’s Canada Day celebration, the Williams Lake Stampede Lahal Tournament, Stampede Parade, Stampede Street Party, a special concert in Boitanio Park and the first annual official clothing swap at the Potato House.

Wednesday, June 29

Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in horse and bike ride will arrive in Williams Lake on Highway 20 between 5 and 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Knights of Columbus breakfast in the Save-on-Foods parking lot.

3 p.m. Opening of the grandstand office, beer garden and infield concession opens at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds

4 p.m. Bronc Buster Trade Fair, behind Grandstand, concessions open

5 p.m. Local entertainment at the Sandtronic Entertainment Stage

5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. the Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon trip arrives into Williams Lake on Highway 20 time for the Stampede

6:45 p.m. Williams Lake Stampede Rodeo – First Performance – children 12 and under free, wear orange to support Every Child Matters

9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sandtronic Entertainment Stage featuring Chad Brownlee and Karen Lee Batten

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Safe Ride Home provided by Adventure Charters.

Friday, July 1

7 a.m. Infield concession at the Stampede Grounds, all day

7 a.m. Knights of Columbus breakfast, Save-on-Foods parking lot, until 11:30 a.m.

7 a.m. Rotary Club of Williams Lake breakfast, FreshCo parking lot, until 11 a.m.

8 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion breakfast until 11:30 a.m.

9 a.m. Grandstand office open

9:30 a.m. Williams Lake Rustlers Stampede Rugby, games go until 4 p.m. Ottoman Drive field

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Williams Lake Canada Day celebration in Kiwanis Park

10 a.m to 2 p.m. Williams Lake Farmers Market next to Kiwanis Park

11 a.m. Doors open for Annual WL Stampede Lehal Tournament and BINGO, Williams Lake Longhouse

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Williams Lake Community Band, Gwen Ringwood Stage, Boitanio Park

1:45 p.m. Williams Lake Stampede Rodeo – Second performance – Wear red to support our armed forces

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Royal Canadian Legion Steak Night

5 p.m. Thunder Mountain Stampede Racing Hit-to-Pass, Smoke Show and King of the Hill, qualifying

6 p.m. Thunder Mountain Speedway, racing begins

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sandtronic Entertainment Stage: Karen Lee Batten, The Tumblin’ Dice and Dakota Pearl

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Safe ride home provided by Adventure Charters

Saturday, July 2

7 a.m. Knights of Columbus breakfast, Save-on-Foods parking lot until 11:30 a.m.

7 a.m. Rotary Club of Williams Lake breakfast, FreshCo parking long until 11 a.m.

7 a.m. Infield concession at Stampede Grounds, open all day

8 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion Breakfast until 11:30 a.m.

9 a.m. Grandstand office opens

9 a.m. Ranch roping, Stampede grandstand

9:30 a.m. Williams Lake Rustlers Stampede Rugby, games go until 4 p.m.

10 a.m. Stampede Parade “Back in the Saddle,” downtown Williams Lake starting at Proctor and Fourth Ave. North

11 a.m. Beer gardens, Bronc Buster Trade Fair, grandstand concessions open, local entertainment

11 a.m. Annual WL Stampede Lehal Tournament and BINGO, Williams Lake Longhouse, doors open

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Stampede Street Party, downtown Williams Lake

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Potato House Project First Official Clothing Swap

1:15 p.m. Williams Lake Stampede Rodeo – Second performance, Tough Enough to Wear Pink, 2020 to 2022 Cow Boy Hall of Fame ceremony.

4 p.m. Local entertainment, Let R’ Buck Saloon, grandstand concessions open

4 p.m. Thunder Mountain Speedway All Class Invitational and First 2022 Tri-City Race Series qualifying

5 p.m. Thunder Mountain Speedway racing starts

5 p.m. Royal Canadian Legion Steak Night until 7 p.m.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sandtronic Entertainment Stage, Karen Lee Batten, The Tumblin’ Dice and Dakota Pearl

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Safe Ride Home, provided by Adventure Chargers

Sunday, July 3

7 a.m. Knights of Columbus breakfast, Save-on-Foods parking lot until 11:30 a.m .

7 a.m. Rotary Club of Williams Lake breakfast, FreshCo parking lot until 11 a.m.

7 a.m. Stampede concession all day

8:30 a.m. grandstand office opens

10 a.m. Cowboy church, Let R’ Buck Saloon

11 a.m. Bronc Buster Trade Fair, beer gardens, grandstand concessions open

11 a.m. Annual WL Stampede Lehal Tournament and BINGO, Williams Lake Longhouse, doors open

11 a.m. Thunder Mountain Speedway Stampede Racing All Class Invitational continues with qualifying

12 p.m. Thunder Mountain Speedway racing begins

1:45 p.m. BRC Bull Riding, Stampede Grandstand

4 p.m. Sandtronic Entertainment Stage, local entertainment

5 p.m. Volunteer appreciation barbecue, by invitation only, Let R’ Buck Saloon



